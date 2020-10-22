Woman before Waterford court over circulation of details about teen found guilty of Ana Kriégel murder

A woman is expected to appear before a sitting of Waterford District Court at 10.30am this Thursday in connection with an ongoing garda investigation into the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel.

An investigation was launched when images and details were circulated online, despite a court order being in place preventing the 14-year-old boys being named and a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

This is the first person to face prosecution following a lengthy garda investigation led by gardaí based in the Dublin region.