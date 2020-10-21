ANSWERED: What are the restrictions on gatherings, weddings and funerals under Level 5?

Ireland enters Level 5 lockdown at midnight on Wednesday night. Below are the restrictions on social gatherings, including weddings and funerals under the new restrictions.

Social and family gatherings

If you live alone - you can form a support bubble with another household which means you ca visit or welcome visitors from one other household.

In your home or garden

- No visitors to home or garden, with the exception of visits for essential purposes (for example: family reasons such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble).

Other settings outside your home or garden

- It is possible to meet with 1 other household in an outdoor setting which is not a home or garden, such as a park, including for exercise.

- No other social or family gatherings should take place.

Weddings

Up to 25 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception, whether indoors or outdoors. Guests can break the 5km travel restriction to attend.

Funerals

Up to 25 mourners can attend. Mourners can break the 5km travel restriction to attend.

Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

- No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

- No organised outdoor gatherings should take place.