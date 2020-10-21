Excitement at Waterford school as students receive top award

A Waterford school has received its Silver Award from the Young Social Innovators (YSI) Ireland Awards 2020.

The Silver Award was awarded to Newtown School, Waterford for its Newtown Games: Community Gains project.

The project aimed to promote individual, community and societal health through the engagement of people of all ages in a variety of organised events, initiatives, campaigns and workshops, which not only promoted physical activity but that enhanced a greater sense of connectedness and belonging for all.

The YSI Ireland Awards showcased the crème de la crème of the 411 project entries submitted by over 6,400 teenagers, who created and implemented innovative ideas with the support of their teachers to address social issues impacting their communities.