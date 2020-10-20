Weather bites as emergency services deal with fallen trees in Waterford

Emergency services were forced to clear a number of fallen trees in Waterford this morning after adverse weather conditions overnight.

Waterford, along with all other counties, was covered by a Status Yellow wind and rain warning overnight and remains so until 3pm on Tuesday.

It remained wet and windy on Tuesday morning with high winds of 70km/h expected throughout the day. Flooding is also expected at high tide.

Waterford Fire Services dealth with some fallen trees in the Ferrybank area.

"Thankfully we have trained chainsaw operators on each crew to tackle a task like this if and when it arises," they said.

"The road was closed for a short duration to maintain public safety and safety of other fire personnel."