Waterford entrepreneurs take up residence at co-working hubs

Two budding entrepreneurs recently took up their desk space at Fumbally Exchange and Boxworks Co-Work Space as part of a Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Waterford scholarship programme.

The LEO Desk Programme was created to facilitate those with a business idea or in the start-up phase. By providing a creative co-working and networking environment for the next six months, the businesses will be well positioned to put their specific goals in place with the aid of monthly meetings with a LEO business advisor.

The two new businesses to take up their desk spaces at Fumbally Exchange and Boxworks Co-Work Space respectively are Your Health Psychology (YHP) and The Positive Ability Network.

Your Health Psychology (YHP) was founded by Orna Murray and is a social enterprise pre-start delivering workshops, providing online resources and practical advice on menstrual management to junior and senior primary and secondary school girls, encouraging them to continue with their sporting activities.

The Positive Ability Network was founded in March 2020 by Cora Kearney. The organisation was created as a means of creating a tight-knit community of disability service users, carers and parents, helping reduce the barriers to employment faced by marginalised groups.

Positive Ability Network's Cora Kearney

“I feel Orna and her business will really benefit from her co-working experience. There are so many pluses to working in an environment that nurtures creativity and imagination. It offers variety and structure at the same time. It’s also a great place to build a network of clients and opens up so many opportunities to collaborate with colleagues and bounce ideas of each other," says Fumbally Exchange director Agnieszka Rojowska.

Boxworks director Jim “Flash” Gordan says co-working spaces, particularly on light of Covid-19, are becoming a more practical and suitable alternative for small business owners and entrepreneurs. "Being surrounded by a high level of creativity, enthusiasm and business acumen will be a huge bonus to any entrepreneur thinking of embarking on their enterprise journey, and I’m sure one from which Cora will benefit hugely," he says.

“In fact, research by Coworker.com found that those who share co-working spaces are 89% more sociable, 27% more productive and get 37% more leads, and all within a safe environment, fully complying with health and safety regulations.”

LEO Waterford's Jacqui Gaule says the only reason it can offer the Desk Programme is because Waterford has some great co-working hubs. "Both Boxworks and Fumbally Exchange provide fantastic facilities that facilitate start-ups and small businesses in a productive, connected and positive working setting," she says.

“Not only is their new working environment advantageous to their enterprise journeys, Orna and Cora will also receive further support services and their businesses will be well positioned to put their specific goals in place with the aid of monthly meetings with a LEO business advisor."