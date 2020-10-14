Funding boost for outdoor market on grounds of historic Waterford building

Tramore Railway Station, County Waterford has moved a step closer to reopening as a community building, with an announcement of €40,000 for the creation of an outdoor market space on the grounds.

The heritage building, which dates back almost 200 years, is being brought in to community use step by step, with the announcement being another step in the right direction that will see it opening in the future as a vibrant and important part of the Tramore community.

The funding comes as part of a wider package under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme under the Government's July Stimulus Programme. Other projects in the county received combined funding of €97,774.54 for projects in Dungarvan, Passage East, Touraneena and An Gaeltacht.

“I have admired this building for years and am very pleased with the announcement," Tramore's Deputy Marc Ó Cathasaigh said.

"It is another vote of confidence for Tramore, a town with so much to offer to locals and tourists alike, and this architectural gem has the potential to be a real feather in the cap of our town. I was delighted to visit the station last week to meet with representatives from Waterford City and County Council to discuss their plans and funding requirements, and I very much look forward to watching the project develop.

“Tramore Railway Station is much loved by locals, railway enthusiasts, tourists and people with an interest in our heritage. There is still a large amount of work to be done to restore this unique and historic building to its former glory, but I am confident that the funds will be made available to complete the works over the next couple of years. A number of renovation projects have been carried out on it in the last couple of years, most recently the repair of the roof and chimneys. When complete, the building will be a unique focal point for the town," the Waterford TD added.