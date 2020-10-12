Public outrage at 'devastating' dumping on Waterford beach

A Waterford local area representative (LEA) has slammed the dumping bathroom renovation waste at Benvoy Beach on the Copper Coast last week.

Labour LEA Michael Murphy said there has been "outrage" from the public since photos of the dumping were published on the Guardians of the Copper Coast community group Facebook page.

"Since forming the Guardians of the Copper Coast community group with local artist Sean Corcoran, we have come across several circumstances of illegal dumping, but none as devastating to our coastline as this," Michael said.

The waste included rubble, glass, tiles, buckets full of waste cement, cupboards, packaging and plastics. When Michael and his partner Celine Casey arrived at the scene, the polystyrene and plastics were floating into the stream heading towards the sea, as were lightbulbs and cardboard.

"The illegal dumping has been reported to Waterford City and County Council and the pile of waste will be collected shortly. Members of the local community will not stand for this kind of behaviour and will continue to come together to protect our coastlines beauty. The message is clear and simple: environmental crimes such as this will not be tolerated by local residents," he added.