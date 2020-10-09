Closing date fast approaching for €5,000 a year Waterford student scholarship

New part-time and full-time students from a socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds invited to apply for 1916 Bursary at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

Thirty-five bursaries are available in total between five colleges (including WIT), which make up the 1916 Bursary Fund: South Cluster SOAR Project. On a wider scale the 1916 Bursary is a nationwide bursary scheme, in which all third-level HEIs have bursaries to award once again this year.

The bursary was established by the Department of Education and Skills to encourage participation and success by students who are most economically disadvantaged and who are from communities significantly underrepresented in higher education.

“The 1916 Bursary is worth €5,000 on an annual basis for each recipient for the duration of their full-time or part-time course here in WIT. There are two stages to the application process,” explains WIT's Robin Croke.

The closing date for completion of Application Part I is 5pm on October 16.

The closing date for completion of Application II is 5pm on October 30.

Each student who is awarded the 1916 Bursary will receive a bursary to the amount of €5,000 for each year of their undergraduate programme of study up to a maximum of €20,000 for full-time students and a maximum of €30,000 for part-time students.

Ms Croke says that full eligibility criteria is available on the WIT website. One of the key criteria is applicants must be new to higher education, pursuing an undergraduate course and progressing to higher education for the first time in the 2020-2021 academic year.