ALERT: Popular doughnuts removed from shop shelves

All batches of a variety of doughnuts from a popular international brand have been recalled over allergy fears.

Dunkin' Donuts Boston Kreme Donuts are being recalled as a number of ingredients are not labelled in English on the box which could be potentially dangerous for consumers.

The implicated batches contain cereals containing gluten (wheat), eggs, soybeans and milk.

There may also be an unintentional presence of tree nuts (almonds, hazelnuts and pistachios).

This may make the batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of cereals containing gluten (wheat), eggs, soybeans, milk and tree nuts.

The implicated product is the Dunkin’ Donuts Boston Kreme Donuts; pack size: 2 pack (148g); with all batch codes and all best before dates not labelled in English.