Launch of tender for second Waterford cath lab a 'very positive milestone'

Waterford TD Mary Butler has described the launch of the tender process for a second cath lab at University Hospital Waterford as "another step forward in a long-fought battle".

The Minister for Mental Health and Older People said the news marks a "very positive milestone within a long drawn out process".

She said: "I am delighted that the tender is progressing, despite all of the challenges we are currently facing with Covid-19. I am looking forward to the commencement of the build in Q1 of 2021.

“I spoke to Gerry O’Dwyer, chief executive of the South, South West Hospital Group (SSHWG), who confirmed that the tender had been issued via eTenders on September 30 and is open to all countries within the EU. The deadline for receipt of applications is November 16.

“A collaborative and constructive approach was adopted in the previous Dáil by Oireachtas members representing the South East, who have all worked hard on this issue over the past four and a half years. The delivery of a second cath lab in University Hospital Waterford is also a commitment in the current Programme for Government, and I will continue the fight for improved heart health in the South East as a member of Government following on from years of hard work on this issue in the last Dáil,” the Waterford TD added.