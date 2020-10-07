Gardáí out in force on Level 3 checkpoints in Waterford this morning

Gardaí were conducting hundreds of checkpoints around the country this morning as Level 3 restrictions came into force.

Waterford Roads Policing Unit were out early conducting a morning checkpoint in support of Operation Fanacht at Newrath, Ferrybank, Waterford.

Under level 3, people are not allowed leave their own county unless for essential purposes, including work and the caring of others.

Gardaí are committing to the set-up of thousands of checkpoints every week during the semi-lockdown.