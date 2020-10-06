Waterford GAA club apologies for mishandling Covid-19 case of player

Dungarvan GAA has apologised for its handling of a positive case wish to issue the following statement.

The apology comes after it emerged a Dungarvan player played the club Intermediate Football Final against Kill while awaiting a test result. He subsequently received a positive test the following day.

In a statement, Dungarvan said: "Following a review of the club’s handling of a recent case, where a player tested positive for Covid-19 after the game was played, it has been identified that errors were made by the club in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines and the club wish to sincerely apologise for its mishandling of this situation.

"As a club, we wish to stress that the player involved was following the club’s interpretation of the guidelines and advice at all times, did not attend any of the post-match celebrations, and was acting in good faith.

"Notwithstanding that the club are aggrieved at the speculation appearing on local and social media which has led to some of our members being vilified through no fault of their own. We respectfully ask that people be mindful when making comments on these platforms as the team members are our friends and family and we support them on and off the pitch in good times and bad.

"As a club, we are continuing to work with the HSE on this matter and will continue to follow their guidance."