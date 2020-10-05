'Deep concerns' - Waterford senator shares his thoughts on possible Level 5 lockdown

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has expressed concern over the possibility of a Level 5 lockdown across the country.

"I have deep concerns about being able to keep the public onside and bought into restrictions if unilateral changes are announced for the entire country despite some counties, including Waterford showing a significant downward trend in cases.

"Waterford is now down to 35.3 cases per 100k (3/10/20) from 98.1 cases per 100k (21/9/20) and thankfully we are now the third-lowest in the country," Senator Cummins added.

"If shops/bars/restaurants/hairdressers, etc have to close, despite having low case numbers, I feel it will have a detrimental impact on public support for the measures which has been essential in bringing case numbers back under control here in Waterford.

"It also calls into question the purpose of the 5-phase plan which has applied on a countywide basis.

"I have made my feelings known to Tanasiste Leo Varadkar and I hope they will be taken on board by the party leaders and cabinet later on today," he concluded.