Gardaí issue advice as Waterford burglaries rise during the winter

Gardaí have suggested that householders should consider installing tracking devices on expensive property to deter thieves.



Sergeant Graham Kavanagh said: "As the evenings begin to get darker remember to lock up and light up your home as burglaries traditionally tend to rise in winter.



"We ask that people take the time to review their security around their homes as we come into the winter months and dark evenings.

"In particular houses and garages, sheds and outhouses should be locked and secured at all times.



"The following advice is offered for consideration:



"External dusk to dawn white LED lighting should be considered for dark areas around your home.



"Internal lights should be timed to come on as dusk falls.

"This will give the appearance of the house / building being occupied.



"Consider an alarm for your home. If you have an alarm use it at all times. It should be extended to your garage / shed.



"Cash and jewellery are the most sought after items in domestic burglaries.



"Do not keep large amounts of cash on your premises.



"Mark your property both covertly and overtly. Marked property is less likely to be stolen and more likely to be identified and returned to its rightful owner if recovered.



"Photograph your property.



"Consider GPS trackers for property such as ride-on lawnmowers, trailers, caravans, and construction vehicles.



"CCTV should be considered where you have a large volume of property stored."