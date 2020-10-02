Santa gives Scrooge the boot as Waterford Winterval returns for 2020

It’s official – Christmas is NOT cancelled in Waterford!

Santa has sent Scrooge packing and assured the people of Ireland that the magic of Christmas will be alive on the streets of Waterford when Winterval returns on November 13 for its ninth year.

Ireland’s Christmas capital has made some changes in line with Government guidelines and the Winterval elves have been working hard to adapt, so after eight years of delivering hugely exciting programmes for young and old alike, 2020 will be no exception.

Some changes are inevitable due to social distancing and restrictions on mass gatherings, so some of the old favourites like the large festival market, ice skating and Winterval Illuminates will be taking a break for this year. However, visitors can still hop on the Winterval train, take in the incredible views of Ireland's oldest city from the iconic 32 meter high Waterford Eye, enjoy a trip of a lifetime on a family helicopter flight over Winterval with Santa himself as your pilot, post that all important letter to the big man in Santa’s Giant post box and even see his elves loading up the mail, take in the city's lights and sights, and pick up that perfect Christmas gift.

Booking has opened on Winterval.ie for an incredible new Santa experience, and after your visit with the chap in the red suit, you can take the opportunity to sample the best of Irish, in Waterford - Ireland’s 2019 Foodie Destination of the year, while enjoying the unrivalled carnival atmosphere.

Winterval event controller Finn Brophy assures visitors: "The Winterval 2020 programme has been amended to reflect the current times, and management will be following all guidance issued by the HSE. Winterval is being designed to allow for managed queues and social distancing. The safety of our visitors is, as always, paramount."

Mayor of the City and County of Waterford Damien Geoghegan says: "I am delighted for the children of Ireland that Santa has confirmed he will be visiting everybody this Christmas and especially happy that Santa will be here for Winterval Waterford. Christmas is a magical time of year and Winterval brings that magic alive in Waterford each year. I am delighted that we will get to experience that this year and look forward to what promises to be an exciting Christmas season."

With events taking place over extended hours from November 13 to December 23, Winterval will sprinkle some much-needed joy and sparkle over Christmas 2020, and the city streets to Dungarvan and Tramore will also be alight for the festive season

The full programme will be announced in mid-October.