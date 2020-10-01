Motorist fined for parking in disabled bay outside Waterford Garda Station
A car was found parked in a disabled parking bay outside Waterford Garda Station.
The driver failed to produce the appropriate disabled person's parking pass and as a result a fixed charge penalty notice was issued by Waterford Roads Policing Unit gardaí.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit found this car parked in a disabled parking bay outside of Waterford Garda Station. The driver failed to produce the appropriate pass and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued. pic.twitter.com/oN0x8FHrxf— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 1, 2020
