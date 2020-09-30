Covid-19 cases confirmed at South East nursing home

Two staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at a Tipperary nursing home.

The positive results followed on from the testing of staff at Greenhill Nursing Home in Carrick-on-Suir on Monday last, September 28.

When the results were returned, public health measures including staff isolating with immediate effect were implemented.

The Carrick-on-Suir nursing home is following advice from the HSE, the National Public Health Emergency Team led by acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, the Department of Health and Nursing Homes Ireland.

Visits to the nursing home have been suspended for a period of 14 days. "The key consideration in this regard is mitigating the transmission of the virus from the community into the nursing home. The visits are suspended until October 12 and we will continue to communicate any updates in this regard to resident representatives," director of nursing Shona O'Brien said in a letter to relatives.

“Be assured we remain committed to proving all our residents with the best possible care during this health emergency. We are working closely with the HSE and public health colleagues to protect residents from the virus and support their healthcare needs. The staff of Greenhill Nursing Home are working tremendously hard to ensure residents are receiving excellent care. We recognise not having in-person contact will prove extremely difficult and we will be facilitating remote contact to support engagement between you and your loved one.

“The ethos and values at Greenhill Nursing Home remain the same and we are committed to providing all residents with comfort and reassurance. You will appreciate huge sacrifices r have to be made within nursing homes to protect our most vulnerable and we in Greenhill Nursing Home are no different," Ms O'Brien added.