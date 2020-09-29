Upgrade works to start at Waterford Libraries after €100,000 funding boost

Waterford Libraries is delighted to receive funding of €100,000 for upgrade works.

Waterford City and County librarian Jane Cantwell says the funding will allow Waterford Libraries to continue to make its branches across the city and county more comfortable and welcoming spaces for communities. "It will ensure that when we can welcome our customers back for all the events, classes, exhibitions and new digital services that we have been missing during Covid, our libraries will be bright, spacious and safe for everyone," Ms Cantwell says.

The funding will supplement the already substantial investment by Waterford City and County Council in upgrading its branch library network.

Director of services for culture Kieran Kehoe says the funding demonstrates the support by Government for the library service and the importance of how libraries are serving communities at a local level.

"This funding will be allocated, in particular, to upgrade works in Central Library, Dungarvan and Cappoquin branches, and we would expect works to commence over the coming weeks."

The work of Waterford Libraries was all the more important for the people of Waterford during the early stages of Covid-19 restrictions and although the doors were closed the services were certainly not.

Traffic to the Waterford Libraries website in March 2020 grew by almost 70% on March 2019, while the use of online resources such as Press Reader and Borrow Box saw usage grow exponentially.

Waterford Libraries continue to work collaboratively to bring services that are relevant and accessible to all.