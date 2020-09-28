TD causes Twitter storm with call for Dublin parking waiver for country commuters

TD causes Twitter storm with call for Dublin parking waiver for country commuters

Laois-Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan has started a debate on Twitter this morning after suggesting Dublin City Council should introduce a parking charge waiver for commuters. 

The former minister said: "My commuter constituents and others who can’t work from home have been advised not to use public transport. The alternative is the car. Car parking in Dublin costs up to €125 per week. This is unfair. Dublin City Council must introduce a waiver scheme to assist workers."

The post has sparked quite the reaction with some agreeing and others saying "we should not be subsidising people to drive 200 miles a day, cause air pollution in the city, and add to congestion everywhere."

One person even suggested commuters could walk or run to work from Offaly or Laois to Dublin.

