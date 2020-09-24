Waterford Council grant planning permission for apartment blocks

Conditional planning permission has been granted by Waterford City and County Council for the construction of two apartment blocks in Dungarvan.

The apartment blocks will be located on the old Ormonde Hotel site fronting O'Connell Street and Western Terrace.

A five-storey building fronting O'Connell Street will consist of 22 apartments, one plant room, stairs and a lift.

A three-storey over surface carpark apartment building fronting Western Terrace will consist of 11 apartments, one plant room, stairs and a lift.

The development will include 23 car parking spaces, an ESB substation, two bicycle sheds, a locker storage area, a waste management area, a communal outdoor area, and all drainage and ancillary works.