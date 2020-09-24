Waterford housing estates receive €318,000 in funding for water services

Two housing estates in Waterford will benefit from €318,000 in funding for water services.

The funding is being provided under the Multi-Annual Developer Provided Water Services Infrastructure Resolution Programme, which focuses on housing estates not taken in charge by Waterford City and County Council and the estates do not have their water services connected to the public water services network.

The estates receiving funding include The Cloisters, Ardmore (€168,000 contribution) and Newtown Park, Tramore (€150,000 contribution).

“This funding will benefit many families in Waterford who have been relying on developer provided wastewater or drinking water treatment plants," said Fine Gael's Senator John Cummins.

“Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien has confirmed that the focus of this first multi-annual programme is on estates in towns and villages where the resolution is to connect their water services to the public networks. The programme will also support a number of pilot projects where connection is not feasible in the immediate future. These pilot projects, together with a major study to be undertaken by Irish Water, will inform future policy on resolving sub-standard developer provided infrastructure in such areas.

“The Department is also re-engaging with local authorities to see if there are additional estates which could be connected to the public network, and which could be included within the programme.

“The allocation of this funding marks the first step in the taking in charge of these estates by Waterford City and County Council and the work is due to take place as speedily as possible.”