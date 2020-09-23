Waterford businesses, clubs and homes receive funding to make buildings warmer

Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh has welcomed the announcement of funding for a number of businesses, homes and sports clubs in Waterford as part of the Community Energy Grant Scheme.

The fund of €28 million for 39 community projects throughout the country was announced by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Eamon Ryan TD.

The successful Waterford projects are Dungarvan Rugby Club, Fusion Centre Dungarvan, SuperValu Dungarvan, Eurospar Dungarvan, GSK Dungarvan, Waterpark Rugby Club, Ballygunner GAA Club, SuperValu Waterford, Killowen Orchard, Jaybees Shop and a number of private houses.

Speaking after the announcement, Deputy Ó Cathasaigh said: “I’m delighted to see the cross section of businesses and community organisations throughout the county who are benefitting from these grants. We have a number of homes and also sports clubs, shops, supermarkets, factories and even an orchard! These buildings will be warmer and healthier with lower energy bills and reduced harmful CO2 emissions. There will also be significant employment benefits as these projects will be fitted out by Irish businesses creating sustainable jobs in this sector.

"This funding represents a total investment of almost €74 million in energy saving measures, which will have a significant benefit to jobs in the energy sector. Fourteen of the projects funded are actually aggregated home retrofits (comprising of 350 homes), which is a very efficient way of rolling out this new technology and is something we hope to see more of in the near future where communities can come together and reap the benefits at the same time. I look forward to seeing this replicated throughout Waterford with the expansion of the scheme."