Residents at Waterford nursing home get a new mode of transport

Residents at Dunabbey House residential nursing unit and Dungarvan Community Hospital, Waterford are looking forward to being out and about in a new trishaw.

The trishaw, at a cost of €9,000 and which features a retractable step and lights, was purchased as a result of fundraising by the Friends of Dungarvan Community Hospital Group in association with the Residents Forum at the hospital.

The trishaw can also be transported to locations by the wheelchair accessible minibus, which was also donated to the hospital through local fundraising.

The ceremonial cutting of the ribbon to launch the use of the trishaw was performed by Dungarvan Community Hospital resident and Bonmahon native Paddy Mooney, who is in his 100th year.

Resident Paddy Mooney with assistant director of nursing Jill Wilson

Subject to adherence to Covid-19 related guidelines and restictions, the trishaw is set to be an additional resource in Dungarvan Community Hospital and Dunabbey House’s activities programme. Plans are in mind to utilise it at locally accessible amenities such as on the Waterford Greenway, in addition to enabling residents to be brought to spots around the town in Dungarvan.

Speaking at the launch of the trishaw, director of nursing at Dungarvan Community Hospital Paula French said: “All here in Dunabbey and Dungarvan Community Hospital were delighted when we learned that the Friends of Dungarvan Community Hospital Group had progressed plans to purchase the trishaw. We have a very proactive Residents Forum group, who meet regularly and supports and encourages the residents to be involved and participate at the meetings by way of providing feedback on service delivery. We empower the resident to voice any suggestions for improvement. Input from the Residents Group, the Friends Committee and that of staff helped identify that the purchase of the trishaw would be of benefit. Discussion followed as to how it would fit into our activities programme.

“Each resident in Dungarvan is supported and facilitated to develop and maintain personal relationships with family and others, in accordance with their wishes. Each resident is empowered and encouraged to remain as integrated as possible into their community.

"Dungarvan Community Hospital and Dunabbey House are proactive in identifying and facilitating initiatives promoting residents participation to maintain links within the wider community, ensuring the development and maintenance of friendships. We advocate activities and stimulation as integral parts of the life of each resident. We provide a broad range of meaningful activities that promote physical and mental health and wellbeing, and opportunities for residents to socialise within the community.

"Activities are based on each residents preference, interests and past activities. We are confident that the addition of the trishaw, along with our wheelchair assessable bus, will greatly benefit the social interactions of our residents within the wider community."

Residents at the trishaw launch at Dungarvan Community Hospital

Ms French said Dunabbey and Dungarvan Community Hospital appreciate the outstanding support they have received from the people of West Waterford over the years, including for much of this year when it was necessary to cut off physical visiting in line with a very effective local management of the pandemic by the team.

"As we look forward – all going well – to resuming some of our activities, we are conscious of maintaining a connection with community and amenities in and around us in Dungarvan to the advantage of the residents. The introduction of the trishaw helps us to progress that, and we are very grateful to the communities of Dungarvan and West Waterford and the Friends of Dungarvan Community Hospital Group for their ongoing support and generosity" she added.