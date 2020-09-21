€69,000 worth of cigarettes stashed in the floor of a vehicle seized entering Ireland

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized over 102,000 cigarettes at Rosslare Europort on Saturday.

The seizure occurred when a Hungarian registered vehicle was selected for examination having disembarked a ferry from France. The subsequent search, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the cigarettes, concealed within the floor of the vehicle.

The vehicle was also seized and two Romanian males in their 20’s and 30’s were questioned.

The smuggled cigarettes branded ‘Marlboro Red’ and ‘Compliment Violet’ have an estimated retail value of €69,000, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €54,327.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.