Man dies, another in Waterford hospital after tragic road accident

A man in his 40s has died and another man in his 60s is being treated for serious injuries after a crash in South Tipperary early on Monday morning.

Gardaí remain at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision, which occurred on the N24 in Ballynoran at approximately 7.25am on Monday.

The collision involved a van and a lorry. The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s who was driving the lorry was taken to Waterford University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The road remains closed and the scene is now being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information in relation to the collision, to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing, in particular, to any road users who were travelling on the N24 between Kilsheelan and Carrick-On-Suir between 7.20am and 7.30am to contact them.

Anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, should make it available Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.