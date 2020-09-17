Waterford school welcomes back students with a difference

Back to school is generally a time that sees us all shopping for last minute pens and stationary, and squeezing the most out of the last few precious days of the summer holidays, preparing ourselves to face the year with a good sense of what lies ahead.

Just like every other school in the country, the Covid-19 pandemic has upended many aspects of the back to school experience at Presentation Secondary School in Waterford as masks, PPE packs and other necessities make their way from the shopping list into school bags as students attempt to navigate this strange time in our history.

New head girl Sophie Griffin with deputy Egle Urbonaite

“Management and staff have worked very hard over the summer to ensure a safe environment for everyone and we are delighted to be able to welcome our students back to real classrooms. While many changes have taken place, such as new entry and exit points, sanitising stations, one way systems, staggered lunchtimes and new classroom layouts, we are still the same people behind the masks,” a school spokesperson says.

First year students settling into the Presentation Waterford

Each year group had an opportunity to ease back into school life during a back to school induction day before lessons kicked off properly. This gave everyone a chance to get back into the swing of school life by participating in some fun activities in accordance with Government guidelines, along with the usual timetable, locker and book allocations.

"We would like to extend a huge welcome in particular to our new first year students, who are so far settling in very well following their two-day induction period and wish them every happiness as they begin their academic journey with us here in Pres Waterford,” the school spokesperson adds.

First year students with their new lockers

Leaving Cert Class 2020

The school congratulates the Leaving Cert Class of 2020 on their excellent exam results. “We are proud not only of their academic achievements but also of the resilience shown by them during their final weeks at school. Wishing them many wonderful adventures in the future,” the school spokesperson says.