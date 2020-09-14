Waterford deaths and funerals - Monday, September 14

Patrick (Pat) O'Neill

Crescent Drive, Hillview and formerly of Barrack Street Terrace, Waterford City

Private funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Warwick Evans

Portally Cove, Dunmore East, Waterford

Warwick’s funeral service and cremation will be private to family members and close friends.

Michael Doyle

Lady Lane and formerly of St Laurence's Terrace, Lower Grange, Waterford City

Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly on Tuesday, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Michael's funeral cortège will pass St Laurence's Terrace, Lower Grange at approximately 12.45pm on the way to the cemetery.

Maureen, (Monnie) Burke (née Fleming)

Monalour, Lismore / Cappoquin, Waterford

Maureen’s funeral will take place privately.

Kathleen Lanigan (née O'Brien)

Harbour View, Crooke, Passage East / Clonea Power, Waterford

Private funeral Mass will take place in Ss Cuan and Broghan Church, Clonea Power on Wednesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Hegarty

Osier Bank House and Poleberry Terrace, Waterford City

Joe’s funeral will pass his house on Tuesday at 11am. Private cremation to follow. House private. A celebration of Joe’s life will take place at a later date.