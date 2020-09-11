Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, September 11
Tony Manser
Faithlegg, Waterford
Tony's private funeral Mass will take place in Faithlegg Church on Sunday, followed by private cremation.
Tony's funeral will pass his residence at 2.15pm on Sunday. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Waterford Alzheimer's Society.
Barry Curran
Coolboa, Clashmore, Waterford
Barry’s funeral will be held privately.
