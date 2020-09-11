Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, September 11

WaterfordLive.ie

Reporter:

WaterfordLive.ie

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, September 11

Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, September 11

Tony Manser 
Faithlegg, Waterford

Tony's private funeral Mass will take place in Faithlegg Church on Sunday, followed by private cremation.

Tony's funeral will pass his residence at 2.15pm on Sunday. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Waterford Alzheimer's Society.

Barry Curran
Coolboa, Clashmore, Waterford

Barry’s funeral will be held privately.