WATCH: Emotional stuff as Waterford cyclist Sam Bennett wins Tour de France stage
Waterford native and cycling star, Sam Bennett, has won Stage 10 of the Tour de France.
Bennett gave an extremely emotional interview after the race and described how he was still in shock at becoming just the sixth Irish man to win a stage of the famous road cycling race.
Bennett now wears the green jersey, meaning he is the leading sprinter in the race so far this year. Watch his post-race interview below:
Pure emotion from the excellent Sam Bennett— ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) September 8, 2020
"I don't think it's hit me. You dream of it and you never think it'll happen."#TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/Fdq4ip0SSf
