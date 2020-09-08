Who didn't pay their taxes? Revenue Commissioners publish latest tax defaulter lists

Almost €8.5 million in tax settlements have been announced by the Revenue Commissioners in the latest list of Tax defaulters while nearly €86 million was collected as a result of more than 10,000 interventions.

The Revenue Commissioners publication is in respect of the period April 1 to June 30, 2020.

The list is published in two parts.

Revenue says settlements are published when the "extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of" and the default arises because of "careless or deliberate behaviour".

The tax office published 25 cases which resulted in €8,491,348 total settlement. Some 18 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 of which six exceeded €500,000 and three of which exceeded €1m. There were 10 cases in which the settlement was not fully paid as of June 30, 2020.

In total, €4,821,659 was the total unpaid to Revenue in respect of these instances on June 30.

Revenue says it vigorously pursues collection/enforcement of unpaid settlements. It says that in some cases, collection/recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible (for example, company liquidation).

The Revenue has also published a list of persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

These cases included: Six cases of failing to lodge tax returns and failing to produce books and records. Court fines of €1,250 were imposed in all 6 cases; Three cases of misuse of marked mineral oil, in respect of which Court fines of up to €3,500 were imposed; Three cases of excise offences for smuggling of tobacco. 12 month suspended sentences were imposed in all 3 cases.

Revenue publishes the List of Tax Defaulters each quarter under the provisions of Section 1086 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997, as amended. The list is published in two parts.