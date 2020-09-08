Waterford deaths and funerals - Tuesday, September 8

John Anthony O'Donnell

Knockboy, Cappoquin, Waterford

John’s funeral will take place privately.Family flowers only.

Patrick (Doc) Morrissey

William Street, Portlaw, Waterford

Funeral will arrive to St Patrick's Church, Portlaw on Tuesday evening. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations to the Dr. Martin Daycare Centre, Portlaw.

Mary Marrinan (née Walsh)

Coolnasmear, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clare

Funeral will take place privately. View online from 11.30am on Tuesday.

Michael (Mick) Dee

Geoffrey Barron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary / Kilmacthomas, Waterford

A private funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church, Clonmel on Wednesday at 12 noon. View online. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.