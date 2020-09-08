BEWARE: Gardaí issue warning after car theft spree in South East town

Gardaí are appealing for vehicle owners to "park smart” following five thefts from cars in Cahir, Tipperary.

The incidents happened between September 4-6, where items such as cash, electronics and sunglasses were stolen.

Gardaí carried out examinations of the scenes and conducted inquires, but no arrests have been made to date.

Gardaí are appealing for all vehicle owners to ensure that they lock their vehicle no matter where it is parked. Do not store valuables in it, but if you do have to, keep them out of sight.

"Unfortunately some of the cars where left unlocked. Criminals will go around trying car doors until they get one that is left unlocked, so let’s not make it easy for them," crime prevention officer Tom O’Dwyer said.

"Wherever you park your vehicle, we would always advise you to take your property with you and ensure the vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked in a secure, well-lit location. Try not to leave any valuables in it whatsoever.

"If you do see someone in your area acting suspiciously, day or night, don’t think twice about calling us," he added.