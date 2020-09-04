Waterford TD welcomes funding for safe cycling signage

Waterford’s Green Party TD Marc Ó'Cathasaigh has welcomed funding to provide signage indicating the safe overtaking distance for cyclists on roads.

Waterford City and County Council was granted €75,000 from an overall fund of €450,000 to provide the signage.

“In the same week that we have heard of the sad passing of a cyclist in Dublin, the need to ensure safe cycling infrastructure has never been greater," said Deputy Ó Cathasaigh.

"As a result of Covid, we have seen a large increase in cycling as a means of exercise, recreation and also transport. A large number of the cyclists we meet on the roads these last few months are new, inexperienced and many are children. To maintain their participation in cycling, we need to ensure their safety. Signage indicating the safe overtaking distance for cyclists plays an important role in this.”