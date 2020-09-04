Stunning mural designed by Waterford student unveiled in Dunmore East

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority’s (SFPA) Port Office at Dunmore East, Waterford now features an eye-catching fisheries themed mural.

The mural is thanks to the creative inspiration of Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore fifth year student Sarah Rogers.

Her design was the winning entry in a special art competition to recognise and celebrate the region’s deep ties with the fishing industry, which the SFPA ran with the assistance of Waterford Walls. Students between 13-19 years of age, enrolled in second-level school or Youthreach centres across Waterford, were eligible to enter.

Waterford Walls artist Magda Karol brought the design to life on the wall, with the assistance of Sarah who picked up the basics of working with spray paint while working alongside the artist.

Sarah and her teacher Emily Campbell attended a special unveiling ceremony in Dunmore East this week.

Congratulating Sarah on her design, SFPA Dunmore East senior port officer Nigel Ducker said: “We are delighted to see this colourful mural come to fruition, which perfectly encapsulates the SFPA’s vision for Ireland’s marine resources. Sarah’s message is a reminder to all of us of the importance of protecting our resources for future generations, as well as adding some colour to the harbour here in Dunmore East.

“We are also grateful to Waterford Walls who assisted us in this project, offering their expertise and guidance as the winning mural design was recreated on our art wall,” he said.