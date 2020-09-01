Waterford school 'delighted' after pupil lands top prize in poster competition

A Waterford girl has won a nationwide poster competition, which aimed to raise awareness of carbon monoxide and the dangers that it can pose in our homes.

Earlier this year, Gas Networks Ireland in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI) called for entries to its carbon monoxide safety poster competition.

Students who completed the Energize programme were eligible to enter. Energize is a class-room style education programme based on the learning by doing methodology. It is made up of five modules, spanning the fundamentals of science from renewable energy awareness to safety in the home. It includes an essential module on carbon monoxide safety.

The competition received hundreds of amazing entries from all over Ireland, but it was Dungarvan's Mia Cuddihy's poster titled Carbon Monoxide Poisoning that was deemed the winner.

The Scoil Mhuire Abbeyside National School sixth class pupil was presented with an iPad for use in her school classroom.

Mia’s teacher, Paddy O'Dea, said: “My class thoroughly enjoyed the Energize programme, which brought science to life through fun and interactive sessions reflecting the curriculum. The programme was delivered by Tara Kiely from Waterford City and County Council, who was an incredibly enthusiastic volunteer. Tara enabled pupils to understand career possibilities in STEM areas and encouraged them to continue with science in second-level education.

“We are delighted Mia has won this award. All of our sixth class pupils engaged in the poster competition and grasped the important safety message with wonderful creativity. Along with JAI who run the Energize programme and Gas Networks Ireland who support it, I would also like to especially thank Tara who, as well as delivering the course, also arranged for Cllr John Pratt to present the children with their Energize course certificates.”