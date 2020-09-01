Waterford TD takes up new position with Green Party

The Green Party has welcomed Waterford TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh as its new whip, ahead of the start of the new Dáil term this week.

As outlined in the Programme for Government, Tramore's Deputy Ó Cathasaigh will also take the position of assistant government whip. The vacancy had arisen following the resignation of Neasa Hourican TD from the role.

Commenting on his appointment, Deputy Ó Cathasaigh stressed the importance of the role and the need for clear communication.

"It’s no secret that this Government has had a difficult start to its term. Some of that is from outside pressures, but we have to acknowledge as well that our communications across the three parties of government have not been good enough.

"I believe I can play my part in making those structures work better and to improve those lines of communication. We need joined-up thinking and coherent action between parties and departments to most effectively steer our way out of the current health and economic crises.

"I hope that we can collectively take a constructive approach to how Dáil business is conducted to make sure that all voices are heard."