Father who sought to avenge son's murder is jailed

A Dublin man who was charged over the seizure of a firearm after the murder of his son last year has been jailed for six years by the Special Criminal Court.

Stephen Little (47) told gardaí after his arrest that: "had you given me another hour, I would have killed the bastard that killed him."

Little of Kilbarron Avenue, Kilmore, Dublin 5, had pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a Grand Power G9 semi-automatic pistol at Lein Park, Harmonstown, Dublin 5, on September 14, 2019, and was sentenced to six years by the non-jury court on Monday.

Little's son, Sean Little (22), was found shot dead beside a burning car near Balbriggan off the M1 in Dublin on May 21, 2019.

The non-jury court previously heard that had Little not made these comments, the case against him would have been weaker and he may not have been charged.

Co-accused Edward McDonnell (56) of Waterside Apartments, New Ross, Co Wexford, was sentenced to nine years for unlawful possession of the semi-automatic weapon at the same date and location.

The two men, who were both remanded in custody before today's hearing, exchanged a fist-bump before their sentencing. Both men had been originally charged with having the weapon with intent to endanger life.

The two were jailed for possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, an offence under Section 27A (1) of the Firearms Act.

The court heard during the sentencing hearing that gardaí recovered a loaded handgun under the passenger seat of an Audi car on the day before McDonnell was forcibly removed from the vehicle. Little had driven McDonnell to the scene.

A number of items, including two baseball caps, two balaclavas and some gloves fell from McDonnell's lap upon arrest and a red petrol can containing liquid as well as a long-handled lighter were also found in the vehicle.

At Monday's sentencing, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said that the headline sentence for such an offence was 14 years with five years' imprisonment a minimum.

He said that he agreed with Michael Bowman SC, for McDonnell, in assessing the offence to be in the middle range and said the headline sentence, before mitigation, was 10 years

Mr Justice Hunt said that the case was one of "intended lethality", which was only avoided by Garda intervention. Regarding Little, Mr Justice Hunt said that the accused's motivation was the murder of his son and that it had been accepted that Little was not the man who would pull the trigger.

The judge said that Little had no previous convictions, barring the road traffic offence, and there were positive personal testimonials before the court on his behalf. The judge said Little had been through personal and medical difficulties, which lessened his culpability, and the court would reduce the headline sentence to eight years.

Mr Justice Hunt further discounted the sentence by 25 per cent on account of Little's early guilty plea, which he said was "of significant value in serving the public interest".

He sentenced Little to six years' imprisonment and backdated it to December 21, 2019, when he was first taken into custody on the matter.

Regarding McDonnell, Mr Justice Hunt said that his motivation for possessing the weapon "still remains opaque" and noted that it was unclear whether or not McDonnell was to be a gunman or a driver, due to the two sets of clothing of which he was found in possession.

Mr Justice Hunt, taking into account McDonnell's "significant" previous convictions, discounted his sentence by 10 per cent for his guilty plea, albeit one which was entered on the fifth day of his trial.

He sentenced McDonnell to nine years' imprisonment and backdated the sentence to begin on September 16, 2019, when McDonnell was first taken into custody on the matter.

At a previous sentence hearing Detective Inspector Conor Ó Murchú summarised the facts of the case.

Det Insp Ó Murchú told prosecuting counsel Sean Gillane SC that a surveillance operation was put in place in the Coolock area of Dublin on September 11, 2019, under the direction of Detective Inspector Noel Browne of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.



Det Insp Ó Murchú told Mr Gillane that Stephen Little had been observed driving a Toyota Avensis vehicle with an unknown male in the Lein Road area of north Dublin on September 11.

On September 12, Det Insp Browne became concerned about a small blue vehicle located on the northside of Dublin and a surveillance operation was put in place. The dark blue Audi vehicle parked on Lein Park, between Raheny and Clontarf, had aroused suspicion, said Mr Gillane. Surveillance was subsequently put on this vehicle and an investigation revealed that it was falsely registered.

Det Insp Ó Murchú said a search of the Audi was carried out on September 13 to advance the investigation. Detective Garda Jonathan O'Leary, the court heard, approached the vehicle, found it to be unlocked and gained entry to it. He found a loaded handgun under the passenger's seat as well as a petrol can and plastic gloves inside the car. Det Gda O'Leary made the handgun safe and placed it back under the seat, said Mr Gillane.

The surveillance operation continued on the Lein Park area on September 14 and also around the Pearse House area, a building which contained a number of flats, in the south inner city.

The Toyota Avensis vehicle was seen driven by Little on September 14 and it arrived at Hanover Street East at 3pm that day. McDonnell was observed getting out of the car and going towards the 'K' block in Pearse House. McDonnell got back into the Avensis a few minutes later before Little drove the car to Fairview, up the Howth Road and into the Lein Park area, said Mr Gillane.

Following this, McDonnell was observed getting out of the Avensis at Lein Park and approaching the Audi vehicle, which was parked. He bent down and took something from the wheel and got into the Audi, said Mr Gillane.

Det Insp Ó Murchú said a decision was made by gardaí at this point to carry out an interception of the Audi vehicle and the Avensis. McDonnell was removed from the driver's seat of the Audi and a number of items fell from his lap including two balaclavas, two baseball caps and two pairs of gloves, said the witness.

A red petrol can and a tracksuit in a shopping bag were found inside the Audi, while the firearm was recovered from under the passenger seat, said Mr Gillane. McDonnell was then arrested.

An attempt made by Little to drive the Avensis from the scene ultimately resulted in a collision with Garda vehicles, said Mr Gillane. Little was then arrested as the driver of the Avensis car.

Following his arrest, Little told gardaí: "Had you given me another hour I would have killed the bastard that killed him. I lost my marriage and my son."

Little also told a garda later at Clontarf Garda Station: "Why didn't you let it go another hour."

On the same day, the court heard, a mobile phone was recovered from McDonnell and two other mobile phones were found inside the Avensis car. An Aquarius encrypted phone was also recovered from the Avensis.

The phone taken from McDonnell had two contacts stored on it, the first contact was saved under the letter 'S' and the second contact was saved under the letter 'J'. Both of these contact numbers matched the two phones found in the Avensis.

The firearm was found to be in good condition and its serial number had been removed, said Mr Gillane, adding that it was capable of semi or fully automatic power.

During interviews McDonnell indicated that he had come to Dublin to buy a car and he denied any knowledge of a firearm and other items, said Mr Gillane.

The court heard that Little has one previous conviction for a road traffic offence and McDonnell has 47 previous convictions which include attempted robbery, sexual assault and assault causing harm.

Under cross-examination, Det Insp Ó Murchú agreed with Sean Guerin SC, defending Little, that the comments made by his client upon arrest referred to his son being killed in May of that year. The detective also agreed that the killing of Little's son was a motivating factor for his involvement in the case. He further agreed that Little was not the individual who was going to pull the trigger.

Mr Guerin put it to the detective that given the particular vehicle his client was in, it was reasonable to observe that had Little not made these comments it would have been a weaker case and he may not have been charged. The detective agreed that this was the case.

The witness agreed with Michael Bowman SC, for McDonnell, that the defendant had a deep-seated difficulty with drugs over an extended period of his life. He further agreed that McDonnell did not attempt to reach for the firearm upon arrest and did not attempt to move the car.

In mitigation, Mr Guerin asked the court to consider that this was a case where there were unusual personal circumstances and the motivating factor was the killing of Little's son. The barrister said his client was not the hallmark of a criminal but rather his thinking had been distorted. He asked the court to understand how a man could find himself in this situation and consider his client's prospect for rehabilitation.

Another factor in mitigation, Mr Guerin said was the distance his client was keeping from the weapon itself and the fact he was not in the same vehicle as the firearm. "Had he not spoken as he did, it would have been a very different case," he submitted.

Furthermore, Mr Guerin asked the court to bear in mind that Little's son had died and he later lost his wife as a result of the family breakdown.

Mr Bowman, for McDonnell, acknowledged to the three-judge court that his client was not a man of good character and had a heroin difficulty since he was 19 years-old. Despite the fact that he had taken a trial, Mr Bowman said the case had proceeded as expeditiously as it could.

On July 13, and day five of his trial, McDonnell pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to having a loaded semi-automatic weapon on the Dublin estate, just hours after his defence counsel Mr Bowman made an application to the non-jury court to direct a verdict of not guilty.