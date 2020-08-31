Criminal investigation launched into death of man in Killarney

A criminal investigation is continuing into the unexplained death of a man in his 20s that occurred on Saturday, August 29 outside a hotel on the Muckross Road in Killarney, Co Kerry.

A post-mortem has since been completed, the results of which will not be released for operational purposes.

Gardaí in Killarney are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this matter to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Muckross Road area between 11pm and 11:45pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.