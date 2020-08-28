Going for a song! Cheapest house in the West for only €40k

This four-bedroom home in Co Mayo going up for auction has a guide price of €40,000.

It goes under the hammer on Friday, September 18 in the Harbour Hotel in Galway.

The detached residence stands on 0.27 acres within a rural setting in Lisduff, Irishtown, Claremorris.

The property consists of sitting room, living room and 4 bedrooms (one en-suite) and kitchen.

Located only 5 minutes from Ballindine with access to shops, schools and all other amenities.

See more information here.