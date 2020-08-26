Waterford hit with severe weather warning from Met Éireann

Waterford has been included in a Status Yellow rainfall warning for heavy rain.

The warning for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly will come into effect at 1am on Thursday morning.

Met Éireann said: "Intense and potentially thundery downpours are expected on Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night which may lead to localised flooding.

"Given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also."

The warning will remain valid until 1am on Friday morning.