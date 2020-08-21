REVEALED: Irish Water continue to work on four areas impacted by Storm Ellen

Irish Water, working in partnership with Waterford City and County Council, has made significant progress in restoring water supplies to areas impacted by Storm Ellen.

Following the storm there were up 18 supplies in Waterford without water, but that figure has reduced with only four supplies now without water. The areas currently impacted are Ballymoate, Inchinleamy, Ballyduff and Lacken.

In Ballymoate, an alternative water station is currently being set up with the water supply being restored tomorrow (Saturday).

In Inchinleamy, the water supply will be restored this Friday evening at 9pm and an alternative water station has been deployed.

In Ballyduff, the village is still being supplied but the area above Glencairn reservoir is without water. The restoration time for Ballyduff supply is also this Friday evening.

The supply had been restored in Lacken, but another fault has meant production has ceased once again. Irish Water is working with Waterford City and County Council as well as the ESB to have the supply restored as soon as possible.

"Crews have been working to restore supplies in these areas as quickly and as safely as possible. In some areas access to treatment plants had been hampered due to fallen trees or flooding. Irish Water understand the inconvenience when a supply outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers," a Irish Water statement reads.

"Irish Water is working at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

"Further updates on restoration times will be provided throughout the day and up-to-date information will be available on the Irish Water website and on Twitter @IWCare. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278."