More cases of Covid-19 confirmed at South East company

A further eight employees have tested positive for Covid-19 at ABP Food Group Cahir, Tipperary.

Last week, ABP Cahir’s Covid-19 assessment protocols highlighted a potential concern with a member of staff. The employee concerned was sent for Covid-19 testing and the company was subsequently notified of a positive test.

"Following HSE testing of close contacts of the worker concerned, ABP has been notified of an additional eight positive cases at the Cahir facility," an ABP spokesperson says.

"ABP will now begin testing all staff members at its Cahir facility. The testing will be carried out by a private company in conjunction with the HSE to alleviate the pressure on local Covid-19 testing at this time. It is expected that the testing will commence in the next 24 hours.

"The health and safety of staff, suppliers, customers and the local community is of paramount importance. The company will continue to work proactively and take direction from both the HSE and HSA.

"Since the advent of Covid-19, ABP has introduced a variety of industry-leading protection measures for colleagues as part of a companywide initiative that began on March 16. These include temperature checks at the entry to the site, staggered break times, social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms," the spokesperson adds.