State-of-the-art building planned for Waterford IT campus

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) president Prof Willie Donnelly has welcomed the announcement that the new 12,800 square metres Engineering, Computing and General Teaching building on the institute’s Cork Road Campus will go to tender in early 2021.

The announcement was made by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris

The Waterford development is the largest of 11 new building projects at institutes of technology/TU Dublin in the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Sciences’ latest Public Private Partnership (PPP) Programme.

The new building will include workshops, laboratories, classrooms, lecture theatres, research space, tutorial rooms, training rooms and administration offices, and will provide students access to state of the art infrastructure and a modern student environment. The scale of the new building will also facilitate the relocation of the existing WIT Humanities departments and other activities from College Street to the Cork Road campus.

Speaking after the announcement WIT President Prof Willie Donnelly said the facilities available in the new building will allow the institute to continue to develop a multidisciplinary curriculum in science, engineering and humanities in line with the best international third and fourth level education.

“The Government announcement today confirms the commitment to continual investment in the sector and in the development of the Technological University for the South East," he said.

“The new building will not only provide students in the Schools of Engineering, Science and Computing and Humanities access to state-of-the-art infrastructure and a modern student environment, it will also support the strategic development of training, research and innovation with our regional and international industry partners, enabling further economic growth in the region through these collaborations.

“The nature of third level education is changing rapidly with greater emphasis on personalising education to the needs of the student in the context of a lifelong learning experience. The state-of-the-art facilities will ensure that the new Technological University retains a greater number of students in the region as well as support continued economic and social regional development," Donnelly added.

The new facilities will be key to increasing graduate numbers at undergraduate and postgraduate level and flexible bespoke programmes to graduates in collaboration with stakeholders. The co-location of engineering, science and humanities supports the development of new multidisciplinary awards in line with the needs of industry stakeholders.

The parties involved include the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, the Higher Education Authority, the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA), and WIT.

Taylor McCarney Architects, which specialises in educational buildings and also completed NUI Galway’s engineering building, has lead the multi-disciplinary design process in close collaboration with WIT’s capital projects office.