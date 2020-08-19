Teacher with €4 charity shop shoes wins Waterford Most Stylist Lady Competition

The Tramore August Racing Festival 2020 was closed to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions, however the style stakes were strongly contested nonetheless as organisers hosted the popular fashion event online.



Joanne Byrne from Allenwood in County Kildare was the enviable winner of the Most Stylist Lady Competition. With a background in marketing and now a recently qualified secondary school business and accounting teacher, Joanne was over the moon with the amazing prizes she won. They included a year’s supply of Bellamianta Luxury Tanning for her and a friend, a €500 Redlane Boutique voucher, an exclusive whitening hamper from Polished London, a luxury gin hamper from Blackwater Distillery complete with a bottle of Blackwater Gin, a pair of gin glasses and a selection of premium tonics and more.



Bellamianta Luxury Tanning founder Linda Stinton, who judged the competition, was "blown away" by the entries in the Virtual Style Event. "The standard was so incredibly high. Joanne was a clear winner for me as she exuded all the qualities we look for in a Most Stylish Lady Competition. She was refined, sophisticated, on-trend and demonstrated great attention to detail, so she was a clear winner for me as that’s what we are all about at Bellamianta Luxury Tanning," Linda said.

"I am so relieved that we had the opportunity to have so many runners up as each and every one of them deserved gorgeous prizes and a public acknowledgement of their collective style. We moved the event online and asked them to don their glad rags and in all fairness - they knocked it out of the park!”



Joanne wore a stunning gold ensemble, a Julie Kenny Design headpiece and bag from Hatsamore teamed with an elegant dress by designer Marion Murphy Cooney, which she borrowed from a friend. Her shoes were a €4 find in a charity shop last year, her earrings and bracelet were borrowed from her mother, and that all-important perfect tan was Bellamianta Luxury Tanning.



Speaking of her win, the glamourous Joanne said couldn't believe she was announced the winner. "I told my boyfriend, who had taken the picture for me, and we were completely overwhelmed by the good news," Joanne said.

"The prizes are amazing and I would like to thank the sponsors and judge sincerely. It’s been a whirlwind few days as it was only announced on Sunday and since then I have been all over social media. I have been interviewed by the media and my phone still hasn’t stopped with calls and messages congratulating me - it’s just bizarre! I adore fashion and all things beauty, so to win this competition is really special as the style was unreal."



Racing at Tramore ‘behind closed doors’ made for a stark contrast to the usual crowds of in excess of 20,000 visitors to the popular seaside track. Organisers are already looking forward to welcoming the crowds back next year.

“I would like to sincerely thank all our sponsors, who stuck with us in these unprecedented times, and without whom this festival would not be possible," said Tramore Racecourse general manager Owen Byrne.

"Health and safety have been our primary concern this week. It was certainly strange to see the tarmac in the enclosures, not to hear the roar of the crowd as the horses neared the finishing line and that magical festival atmosphere that we all love was sorely missed. The business of racing remained intact and that is the most important thing as it is worth over €29 million to the exchequer from Waterford alone and employs more than 1,000 in the Waterford region.

"We are already looking ahead to Festival 2021, a social highlight on the calendar for so many across the South East, and in the meantime we hope our valued patrons stay safe and well."