Gardaí investigating after firearm discharged during River Suir seizure on Waterford border

A firearm was discharged during a seizure on the River Suir, Tipperary on Tuesday night, July 28.

Inland Fisheries Ireland fisheries protection officers seized a boat, net and nine wild salmon near Carrick-on-Suir during a routine fisheries patrol.

The firearm was discharged by the alleged offenders while the officers were responding to this illegal and highly damaging environmental crime. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Members of the gardaí attended the scene and the incident is being investigated.

“The salmon caught by this illegal net were on the final leg of an arduous journey to reach their native spawning rivers. The fish were fresh in from the sea, having survived a journey from either the coastal waters off west Greenland or the Faroe Island, before being cruelly killed by an illegal net a few miles from their final destination,” Inland Fisheries Ireland director David Mc Inerney said.

“It cannot be stressed enough that nobody should purchase wild salmon that does not carry either a green or white gill tag through the mouth and gill clearly displaying the name Inland Fisheries Ireland. I would like to highlight the dedication and courage demonstrated by the officers in tackling illegal fishing in the face of significant personal danger.”

Information may be passed directly to local Inland Fisheries Ireland staff or by phoning its confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24.