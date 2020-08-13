'We are disgusted': Gardaí investigating Waterford shop burglary

Gardaí are investigating a Waterford shop burglary.

The burglary occurred at Ryan’s on Patrick Street, Waterford city in the early hours Thursday.

A number of items were taken from the premises.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

"As a small business trying to recover from the impact of Covid-19, we are disgusted with this act of vandalism which we were greeted with this morning," Ryan's wrote on Facebook.

"We take pride in our window display, but during the night/early hours of Thursday morning someone broke the window of the shop and stole the Belfast sink on display. We would ask our Facebook followers to message us if they come across a post online with someone trying to sell the sink [pictured below].

"During these unprecedented times, we should be supporting local Waterford businesses."