Council looking for boat operators for works at Waterford Estuary

Waterford City and County Council is looking for boat operators to undertake marine and other litter removal from otherwise inaccessible areas of Waterford Estuary.



Payment will not be made for the litter removal, however a contribution towards the costs incurred in the amount of daily expenses of €200 per boat will be paid for the duration of the project.



Suitable boat owners who have familiarity with the estuary and are interested in undertaking litter removal from the estuary can apply for the be included in the project through the E-tenders website.

