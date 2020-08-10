Waterford parents 'very concerned' after school bus service stopped

Waterford councillor Conor D. McGuinness has written to both the Minister for Education and the Minister for Transport regarding the provision of transport for secondary school students travelling from Ardmore to Dungarvan.

The Sinn Féin councillor has said that a number of parents are “very concerned” about how their children will get to school this September. The parents have been contacted recently by a private transport operator to tell them that it will no longer run a school service from Ardmore to Dungarvan.

“This news has added to the difficulty and anxieties of parents and students already grappling with uncertainty and change. I have written to both the education minister and the transport minister to raise this issue and to seek their cooperation in arriving at a workable solution,” Cllr McGuinness said.

“I believe there is scope for the National Transport Authority to provide resources to beef up existing services to cater for increased demand for transport between Ardmore and Dungarvan. One way or another we have to arrive at a solution that connects students with their secondary schools. We have witnessed enough disruption and uncertainty in education over the past few months.”