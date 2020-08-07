This three-bed house in the charming waterfront town of Cobh is a bargain at just €50k

This three-bed end of terrace property in the waterfront town of Cobh, Co. Cork is going under the hammer later this month with a bargain guide price.

The property has been extended at the rear and comprises of an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen/breakfast area with patio doors opening out to the rear garden.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and the main family bathroom completes the accommodation.

Outside, there is a large enclosed garden to the front with driveway for off-street parking, side gate access and the rear garden mostly laid in lawn.

No. 18 Ringmeen is been sold with tenant in situ and the current rental being received is €593 per month.

Ballyvoloon is within easy access of schools, sporting clubs and Cobh town centre. Cobh is a popular commuter town due to its close proximity to Cork City and with frequent Train & Bus services to the City.

This property is for sale by online auction with an AMV of €50,000 on Thursday, August 27 on Youbid.ie.