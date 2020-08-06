Gardaí arrest man in his 50s as part of corruption investigation

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested a man, aged in his 50s, today, Thursday, August 6.

The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

The arrest operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, GNECB in Co Kildare this morning.

The man was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and was conveyed to Leixlip Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.